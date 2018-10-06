Strong Armed Robbery in Lexington Park Under Investigation

On Saturday, October 6, 2018, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of Yorktown Road and Suwanne Place, in Lexington Park for the reported robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a juvenile male victim had said he had been robbed of approximately $100 in cash. The victim described the suspects as 4 or 5 black males with at least three of them being adults. No weapon was used in the robbery.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing 5 black juveniles fleeing the area. Police canvassed the area for approximately 30 minutes.

No known injuries were reported, and updates will be provided when they become available.