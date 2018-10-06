Strong Armed Robbery in Lexington Park Under Investigation

On Saturday, October 6, 2018, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of Yorktown Road and Suwanne Place, in Lexington Park for the reported robbery.
Police arrived on scene to find a juvenile male victim had said he had been robbed of approximately $100 in cash. The victim described the suspects as 4 or 5 black males with at least three of them being adults. No weapon was used in the robbery.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing 5 black juveniles fleeing the area. Police canvassed the area for approximately 30 minutes.
No known injuries were reported, and updates will be provided when they become available.
Strong arms AGAIN!! If weightlifting had not created this STRONG ARM right HERE in the U.S., this STRONG ARM ROBBERY could not have happened. WHEN ARE WE GOING TO LEARN!!!!!????? WEIGHTLIFTING NEEDS TO BE OUTLAWED!!!! ESPECIALLY ARM CURLS!!!!
There they go again. Stealing from their kids.
Time to demolish that whole area. Or, put a fence around it to keep the animals in.
LP CITY!!!!
Why are adults robbing kids
“Strong Armed Robbery” is the title but there were no weapons used and no injuries reported? I’m confused. Aside from that I hope they get caught.