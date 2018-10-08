Convicted Felon Arrested on Gun and Assault Charges in St. Mary’s County

October 8, 2018
Dimitri Paul Brooks, 23, of Lexington Park

On October 5, 2018, Deputy Matthew Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the California Wawa store for the report of an assault.

The victim advised that Dimitri Paul Brooks, 23, of Lexington Park, grabbed a black pistol and pointed it at the victim. Brooks struck the victim in the back of the head with the pistol.

Dep. Beyer went to Brooks’ address where a witness said that Brooks pointed a handgun at the victim several times and struck the victim on the back of the head with the handgun at least two times, the second time with the victim falling over. The witness advised Brooks had the handgun right in the victim’s face. The handgun was not located, but a 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition were located under Brooks’ mattress.

Brooks was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Through various databases, Brooks is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition at this time.

Brooks was charged with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Shotgun Possession Disqualified, Shotgun Possession with Felony Conviction and Firearm Use Violent Crime.

Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 20, of Lexington Park

10-31-2015 – Robbery – Deputy S. Cameron made contact with a victim at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, who advised he was just robbed.

The victim alleged the suspect, forcibly removed clothing from the victim and attempted to remove a phone from the victim’s hand.

The suspect Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 20, of Lexington Park, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

He was charged with Robbery and Theft Under $100.

Dimitri Paul Brooks, 23, of Lexington Park

8 Responses to Convicted Felon Arrested on Gun and Assault Charges in St. Mary’s County

  1. Ronnie Herbert on October 8, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    He even looks like a guilty subject. Go figure. Ron

    Reply
  2. Adam 12 on October 8, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Wait a second here. There is a law that says he can’t have a gun and is caught with one? Weird.

    Reply
  3. Tellitlikeitis on October 8, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    HAHAHA you pos. Come try that down the seventh, You’ll be a missing person. Im sure momma is proud, probably as big of a POS as you.

    Reply
    • Rev. Sharpton on October 8, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      Ummmm, I’m sure his momma doesn’t care which is why he is what he is

      Reply
  4. Donald on October 8, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    So glad he learned his lesson the first time.

    Reply
  5. Rick James on October 8, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    He’s one of Schumer’s and Pelosi’s followers. Let him go free, they need his vote in November!

    Reply
  6. Jim S. on October 8, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Big Buba is gonna take care of him now in the big house!! Lol!

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on October 8, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Please send him up the road, No 18 months so he can stay down here, send this punk where he belongs. He is not fit for society.

    Reply

