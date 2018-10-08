Convicted Felon Arrested on Gun and Assault Charges in St. Mary’s County

On October 5, 2018, Deputy Matthew Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the California Wawa store for the report of an assault.

The victim advised that Dimitri Paul Brooks, 23, of Lexington Park, grabbed a black pistol and pointed it at the victim. Brooks struck the victim in the back of the head with the pistol.

Dep. Beyer went to Brooks’ address where a witness said that Brooks pointed a handgun at the victim several times and struck the victim on the back of the head with the handgun at least two times, the second time with the victim falling over. The witness advised Brooks had the handgun right in the victim’s face. The handgun was not located, but a 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition were located under Brooks’ mattress.

Brooks was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Through various databases, Brooks is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition at this time.

Brooks was charged with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Shotgun Possession Disqualified, Shotgun Possession with Felony Conviction and Firearm Use Violent Crime.

10-31-2015 – Robbery – Deputy S. Cameron made contact with a victim at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, who advised he was just robbed.

The victim alleged the suspect, forcibly removed clothing from the victim and attempted to remove a phone from the victim’s hand.

The suspect Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 20, of Lexington Park, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

He was charged with Robbery and Theft Under $100.

