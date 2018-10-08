Charles “Charlie” Michael Griffin, Jr., 20

Charles “Charlie” Michael Griffin, Jr., passed suddenly on October 5, 2018 at the age of 20.

Beloved son of Elizabeth ” Beth” Anne (Cowan) Griffin and Charles Michael Griffin, Sr.; dear brother of Justin Pretzer, Natalie Griffin, Gunther Pretzer, Ashley Griffin and Christina Griffin; loving grandson of John & Nancy Cowan and Lorraine Griffin and the late Charles Griffin).

In lieu of floweres, contributions in memory of Charlie may be directed to Bells United Methodist Church, 6016 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD 20746