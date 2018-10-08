Barbara Ellen Burch, 81

Barbara Ellen Burch, age 81, of La Plata, MD died October 5, 2018 at Genesis La Plata Center.

Barbara was a Homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, cooking, playing cards and taking care of her garden. Her favorite times were cookouts and family gatherings at her Wicomico River home.

She was daughter of the late Samuel Pickeral and the late Annie Irene Pickeral. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Theodore Burch, Sr.; two sons, Sammy Burch and Johnny Burch, Jr.; five brothers, Leroy, Leo, Eugene, Joseph and Purcell Pickeral; and two sisters, Hester Taylor and Alma Shaffer.

She is survived by her twin sister, Betty Ann Burch; and one granddaughter, Selena Faith Burch.

Friends received on Friday, October 12, 2018 from 5:00pm-8:00pm, with Funeral Service at 7:00pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorials in Barbara’s name are asked to the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604.