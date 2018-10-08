Jacob Soo Hyung West, 26

Jacob Soo Hyung West, age 26 of La Plata, Maryland, died October 4, 2018.

Jacob was an Accountant with Spalding Consulting in Lexington Park, Maryland. He was a 2010 graduate of La Plata High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at UMUC in 2014. His favorite past-times were playing computer games and tournaments, listening to favorite music sound tracks from Anime shows, loving his cat Abby, and spending time with his family.

He was the son of James Dudley West of Lawton, Oklahoma, Katheryne Lavon Conner West, and her significant other, Wayne Bowling, both of La Plata, Maryland. He is also survived by his grandmother, Mona “Mema” Conner; his great-grandmother, Bonnie “Nana” Claytor; his brother, Kyle Nam Jin West; his uncles, Michael Conner (Susan), Sherman Conner (Sandi), and David Conner; and his cousins, Stacey (Abbey), Tai (Sherri), Casey (Melissa), Carlie, Nick, Morgen, Lynden, Noah, C.J., and Mya. He is also survived by several other cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Marion “Pop Pop” “Jake” Conner and his paternal grandparents, Irving and Patricia West.

Friends received on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Jacob’s name are asked to Hope for Life Local Southern Maryland (hope4lifeinc.org) or Humane Society of Charles County (PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604).