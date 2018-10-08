Lydia Delores Monte, 80

Lydia Delores Monte, of La Plata, MD passed away on October 5, 2018 at BridgePoint National Harbor, at 80 years of age.

Lydia was born on April 9, 1938, in Washington, DC to the late Domnic and Ann Appuglies.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children William Dabney Carr and her second husband John Monte; son, Jimmy Carr; Brother, Tony Appuglies and sister, MaryAnn Knowles.

Lydia is survived by her children; Cindy Reed (Mark), Gary Carr (Tammy) and Lorie Berkut (Wayne), nine grandchildren; brother, Sammy Appuglies and sister, Gloria Savage.

Lydia was a proud bus driver for Prince George’s County Public Schools from which she retired in 2000. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and dancing to the oldies but goodies, but mostly being with family and friends.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 5:00–8:00PM at Raymond Funeral Serivce, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Doors will open at 10AM, services to begin promptly at 11AM on Thursday, October 11. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.