On Monday, October 8, 2018, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Park Road, and Indian Bridge Road, in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway, the vehicles involved in the accident were a United States Postal Service van, and a Chevy 4-door sedan.

Two patients were transported ab ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No other known injuries were reported.