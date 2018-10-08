Charges Pending for “Halloween Grinch” Who Stole Decorations and Property Throughout Wildewood

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a rash of stolen Halloween decorations in the California area over the weekend.

While the suspect has not been arrested at this time, numerous theft charges are pending through deputy application. Once charges are issued, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will notify the public with further information.

Multiple victims residing in the Challenger Estates neighborhood of the Wildewood subdivision in California reported outside Halloween decorations were taken during the overnight hours of Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, and Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Thefts occurred on Wildewood Drive, McAuliffe Street, Gregory Street, Smith Street, McBride Street, Scobee Street, Jarvis Way, Crippen Street, and Crippen Way and others.

The suspect was developed as a result of neighborhood checks by Sheriff’s Deputies and video surveillance, which was also shared on social media.

