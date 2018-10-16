National Training Programs Graduate Two Natural Resources Police Officers

Two Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police lieutenants recently graduated from law enforcement training academies that specialize in advanced leadership skills.

Lt. Catherine Medellin, who commands the southern Maryland patrol area, was one of 36 conservation officers to receive diplomas from National Conservation Law Enforcement Leadership Academy, which provides practical skills and knowledge for executive-level conservation law enforcement leaders at local, state and federal agencies.

Lt. Brent Trautman, who heads the homeland security and investigations units, graduated from the FBI National Academy, a 10-week program that specializes in advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. More than 51,000 officers have graduated from the academy since its inception in 1935.

“These officers are terrific examples of the quality of our command staff and represent the future of Natural Resources Police, which is celebrating 150 years of protecting Maryland,” Superintendent Col. Robert K. “Ken” Ziegler Jr. said. “We look forward to their contributions as we build on our proud history.”

Trautman, a 21-year veteran of Natural Resources Police and Harford County resident, rose from patrol officer to his present role leading the tactical response team and K-9 unit, serving as point person with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency. He was one of 228 law enforcement officers in this session of the FBI academy.A 20-year veteran of the Natural Resources Police and Calvert County resident, Medellin was selected from the ranks of agency commanders to attend the academy, which is run under the auspices of the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs. The classes were held at the National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.