Two School Bus Accidents on Monday Both Resulting in No Injuries

On Monday, October 8, 2018 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 27681 Queen Tree Road, and Dos Santos Way, in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on scene to find a school bus, #656 had backed into multiple mail boxes, with the bus occupied by one student, and the driver of the bus. No injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County School Board responded out to the scene.

On Monday, October 8, 2018, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Fairgrounds Road, and Cartwright Road, in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on scene to find a occupied school bus, and a Audi Sedan involved in a motor vehicle collision. No injuries were reported and an unknown number of patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.