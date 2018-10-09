Washington D.C. Man Arrested in Waldorf on Drug Charges

On Saturday, October 6, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Trooper First Class B. Meurrens, of the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack conducted a traffic stop on a white Hyundai Accent for exceeding the posted speed limit on while heading southbound on Middletown Road and McDaniel Road, in Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the operator, Barber, Melvin Octavious, 25, of Washington D.C., TFC Meurrens detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

A search of the vehicle revealed the following: numerous pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and less than 10 grams of marijuana.

Barber was charged with the following CR, 5 601(a)(1) : CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana.

