EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman Arrested for Child Neglect After Fleeing Police with Two Children in Vehicle

On October 4, 2018, Cpl. O’Connor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was in the 22700 block of Three Notch Road in California, when she observed traffic was at a standstill at a green light, and heard numerous car horns.

Cpl. O’Connor observed a 2008 Nissan passenger vehicle sitting stationary in lane 1, with its hazard lights activated.

Cpl. O’Connor approached the vehicle, at which point she observed the operator of the vehicle on her cell phone, and also saw two juvenile children in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle refused to roll her window down, and Cpl. O’Connor could observe the operator of the vehicle to have glassy eyes. The operator continued to refuse to roll her window down, turned her vehicle on, and sped away, nearly striking Cpl. O’Connor. Cpl. O’Connor attempted to stop the vehicle, however the operator refused to stop, ran several red lights, cut off several vehicles, and almost collided with a vehicle stopped in a turn lane.

The operator was unable to operate her vehicle within a single lane, and repeatedly operated her vehicle utilizing two lanes.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Bernadette Marie Walker, 47 with no fixed address, ultimately stopped the vehicle in a parking lot of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, at 22375 Three Notch Road, in California.

Walker refused to allow the juvenile children to open the doors, or exit the vehicle.

Police attempted to have Walker cooperate and get out of the vehicle for approximately 10 minutes before they broke the driver side window and extracted her from the vehicle.

Emergency medical services were requested to the scene to check the condition of a 10 and 16 year-old child.

Walker arrested and charged with the following

Child Neglect (2 counts)

Unsafe Lane Changing

Failure Yield Right of Way on Left Turn

Attempt by Driver to Elude Police In Official Police Vehicle By Failing To Stop

Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police By Failing To Stop

Driver Fail to Stop at Steady Red Signal (3 Counts)

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

This case remains open pending possible additional charges.