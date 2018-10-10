Two Injured in Lexington Park Motor Vehicle Accident

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at approximately 7:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road, and Hermanville Road, in Lexington Park for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle off the roadway into a pole, and the other vehicle in the roadway with the single occupant/operator trapped.

Crews extricated the patient of the minivan after approximately 5 minutes.

The driver of the Toyota Van was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center due to helicopters being down because of weather.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

