Training Exercise to be Held at Margaret Brent Middle School

Activity to take place at Margaret Brent Middle School

The St. Mary’s County Volunteer Rescue Squads, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, volunteer fire departments, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and St. Mary’s County Public Schools, will participate in a scenario-based training exercise at Margaret Brent Middle School.

The event will occur on Saturday, October 13, from 8 a.m. until approximately noon.

During the training exercise, motorists are advised all lanes of Maryland Route 5, Point Lookout Road will be shifted in the area of Margaret Brent Middle School to accommodate traffic. The public should expect an abundance of law enforcement, Fire, EMS personnel and related public safety equipment in and around Margaret Brent Middle School. Also drone(s) will be utilized during the exercise.