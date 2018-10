On Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Prather Drive, and Kent Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on scene to find a child lying in the roadway that was struck by a mini van.

The patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries

Police continue to investigate the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.