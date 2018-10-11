Owings Man Arrested for Shooting Handgun at Two Adults and a Child in Parking Lot of the Dash-In

On October 07, 2018 at approximately 8:50 p.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dash-In in Owings, located at 136 East Chesapeake Beach Road, Maryland for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with three witnesses who stated a heavy set white male approached them while they were in the parking lot of the Dash-In. They were in the parking lot exchanging custody of a young child as previously arranged. While parked in the parking lot, they observed a heavy set white male wearing a white t-shirt approach the fence and stated, “Is there a problem?” He displayed a dark colored shotgun and a revolver handgun, pointing it in their direction in an aggressive manner. Both victims stated that there was a child there and that they wanted no problems.

The victims immediately entered their vehicles and left the area while calling the police on their cellular phones. As they were departing the area, two hand-gun rounds were discharged from the male over/through the fence.

No vehicles or individuals were struck by rounds. Both male victims, who stated that they are familiar with firearms, stated that it was without a doubt the sound of a handgun rather than a shotgun based on their experiences.

Law enforcement (CCSO Patrol Deputies, MSP Troopers, and CIB Detectives) arrived on location and secured the area, locating a heavy set adult male wearing a white t-shirt on the property directly adjacent to the Dash-In.

The adult male had an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and stated that he does not know what is going on. The adult male, identified as Raymond Michael Hickerson II, 32, of Owings, was detained based on him matching the description provided by the witnesses. A search of the exterior of the property was conducted by law enforcement personnel and two firearms were located. Both firearms were located in the bushes on the exterior of the residence in plain view. They were located to the right of the front door, close to the steps. A revolver handgun and sawed off shotgun were located, matching the description of the witnesses. The revolver was fully loaded and it was confirmed that there were two spent shell casings inside the revolver, confirming the witness information that there were two shots fired at them.

The shotgun had been altered and is considered a “sawed-off” shotgun; with a barrel shorter than 16″.

Hickerson was charged with 3 counts each of 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and possession of a short-barrel/altered shotgun.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Rector at William.Rector@calvertcountymd.gov

