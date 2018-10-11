Owings Man Arrested Twice in Three Days After Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel of His vehicle

On October 1, 2018 Deputy Rzepkowski, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Plaza Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a male passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Kevin Mchale Daley, 28, of Owings, was awoken by officers on scene and asked to exit the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed an open Suboxone film wrapper with a piece of Suboxone inside, as well as two more opened Suboxone wrappers.

Daley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with drug possession.

Daley was release on his own recognizance a few hours later.

Two days later, on October 3, 2018 Deputy N. Buckler, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roland’s in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

The driver, Kevin Mchale Daley, 28, of Owings, was asleep in the driver’s seat.

A search of the vehicle revealed an open Suboxone wrapper that contained a piece of Suboxone.

Daley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with drug possession again.

Daley was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond for $2,500.

