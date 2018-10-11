California Woman Arrested in Prince Frederick After Traffic Stop for Possession of Heroin

On October 3, 2018 Deputy Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the Southern Maryland Community Network, in Prince Frederick.

The driver, Toni Malinda Davis, 41, of California, was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests due to her slurred speech and extremely small pupil size.

A search of the vehicle revealed a clear cut straw with suspected heroin residue and a plastic baggie of suspected heroin.

Davis was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and several traffic violations.

Davis was released the next day on an unsecured personal bond of $5,000.

