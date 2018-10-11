St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Arrests for Warrants – 10/11/2018

9/29/18- Kenneth John Wathen, age 28 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by DFC. Davis# 269. CASE# 52048-18

9/29/18- Dale William Poe Jr., age 30 with no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for 2 counts of Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE# 46235-18

9/28/18- Jonathan McLain Barnes, age 26 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. O’Connor# 138. CASE# 51858-18

9/28/18- Nicky Richard Nicholas, age 23 of California, was arrested on an outstanding Calvert County warrant for FTA/District Court by DFC. McCuen# 291. CASE# 51811-18

9/27/18- Brian Robert Flynn, age 32 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Dep. Forinash# 344. CASE# 51534-18

9/27/18- James Reginald Flanagan, age 22 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Attempted 1st Degree Murder by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 51556-18

9/26/18- Nicole Edward King, age 24 of Frostburg, was arrested on an outstanding Child Support warrant by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 54128-18

9/26/18- James Edward Young, age 54 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS- Possession Paraphernalia by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 51389-18

9/26/18- Lisa Marie Thompson, age 29 of Hollywood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree, CDS Possession- Not Marijuana, and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia by Cpl. C. Beyer# 246. CASE# 51374-18

9/26/18- Leslie Anne Alvey, age 27 of Bushwood, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 51340-18

9/25/18- Melissa Kristen Tuzzo, age 31 of Lusby, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Ruest. CASE# 68533-17

Angelo Albert Alvino, 58, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving Motor Vehicle without Required License by Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage. CASE# 52350-18 Alvino was again arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 on an outstanding Prince George’s County warrant for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana by DFC Kevin Molitor. CASE# 52535-18

Harold Christopher Garner Jr., 26, of Lexington Park, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018 on a Calvert County outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Theft Less than $1,000 by Cpl. John Kirkner. CASE# 52362-18

Daniela Constance Hancock, 32, of Washington D.C., was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage. CASE# 52376-18

Cassady Lee Todd, 31, of California, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Child Support (three counts) by DFC Timothy Wesner. CASE# 52392-18

Mira Annette Mills, 59, of Washington D.C., was arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 on an outstanding Montgomery County warrant for Consumption of Alcohol Beverage in a public place by Cpl. Timothy Snyder. CASE# 52488-18

Patrick Wayne Brooks, 31, of Mechanicsville was arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 on outstanding warrants for Theft: Less than $500 and Theft: Less than $1,000. CASE# 48707-18 (no photo available)

Tinasha Janay Bush, 21, of Lexington Park was arrested on Oct. 2, 2018 on outstanding warrants for Harassment, Destruction of Property Under $1,000 and Driving While Suspended by DFC Rachael Roszell. CASE# 52673-18

Joseph Lorenzo Vittatoe, 33, of Mechanicsville was arrested on Oct. 3, 2018 on outstanding warrants for Disorderly Conduct and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle by DFC Daniel Holdsworth. CASE# 52711-18

Angelique Rashae Ford, 21, of Lexington Park was arrested on Oct. 3, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear by Cpl. Steven Kerby. CASE# 52794-18

Allen Lewis Storms, 56, of California was arrested on two outstanding warrants for Fourth-Degree Burglary to a Dwelling on Oct. 3, 2018 by DFC Sheena Tirpak. CASE# 52899-18

Rodta Edward Maddox, 20, of Lexington Park was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Theft Less than $100 by Dep. Shawn Shelko on Oct. 3, 2018. CASE# 52712-18

Matthew Joseph Hatcher, 32, of Mechanicsville was arrested on Oct. 4, 2018 on outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended, Possession of Open Container in Public and Failure to Appear: Child Support by Dep. Shawn Shelko. CASE# 52936-18

Garrett Thomas Weaver Jr., 27, of Upper Marlboro was arrested on Oct. 4, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Non Support by DFC Timothy Wesner. CASE# 53048-18

Elizabeth Ann Davis, 25, of Lexington Park was arrested on Oct. 4, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear by Cpl. Patrick Handy. CASE# 53147-18

James Wayne Murphy, 53, of Lexington Park was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Consume Alcoholic Beverage in Public by Cpl. William Ray. CASE# 53313-18

Carlonte Antione Knott, 26, of Frederick was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018 on outstanding warrants for Child Support, Theft Scheme, two counts of Theft: Less than $100, Violation of Probation for Fourth-Degree Burglary and Theft: Less than $1,000 and Theft: Less than $100 by DFC Rachael Roszell. CASE# 53348-18

Mark Albert Fenwick Jr., 25, of Park Hall was arrested on Oct. 6, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Threat of Arson by Cpl. Timothy White. CASE# 52050-18

Rebecca Ann Howard, 45, of Lexington Park was arrested on Oct. 6, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear: Failure to Comply with Court Order by DFC Gerard Muschette. CASE# 53429-18

David Tyler Foard, 20, of Ridge was arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Thomas Seyfried. CASE# 53585-18

Nathan Lee Davis, 27, of Lusby was arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 on an outstanding Calvert County warrant for Failure to Appear: Theft Less than $100 by DFC Gerard Muschette and arrested by Cpl. Christopher Beyer on Oct. 7, 2018 on an outstanding Calvert County warrant for Failure to Appear: Theft $100 to $1,500. CASE# 53606-18

Marcus Albert Leroy Gantt, 34, of Lusby was arrested on Oct. 7, 2018 on outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended for St. Mary’s and Charles counties by Cpl. Daniel Snyder. CASE# 53686-18

10/8/18- Shatara Shanille Bowen, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by DFC. Krum# 260. CASE# 53789-18

10/8/18- George Alexander Armstrong Jr., age 38 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by DFC. Wesner#284. CASE# 53778-18

10/8/18- Stacey Michelle Graves-Lowe, age 47 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Theft by Cpl. Connelly# 151. CASE# 53807-18

10/8/18- Anthony Lashawn Briscoe, age 21 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Child Support by Dep. Raley# 345. CASE# 53810-18

10/8/18- Richard Edward Gray, age 41 of Lexington Park, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE# 53862-18