Strong Armed Robbery in Lexington Park Under Investigation

On Wednesday, October 10, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the area of A&E motel for the reported strong armed robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a male victim had been assaulted and robbed of an unknown amount of U.S currency.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing jeans.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident, no injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.