Strong Armed Robbery in Lexington Park Under Investigation

October 14, 2018

On Wednesday, October 10, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the area of A&E motel for the reported strong armed robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a male victim had been assaulted and robbed of an unknown amount of U.S currency.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing jeans.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident, no injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.

One Response to Strong Armed Robbery in Lexington Park Under Investigation

  1. TellItLikeItIs on October 14, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    It just cracks me up to see all of these crime articles with the good old Re-elect Cameron ads just above them. Hahahaha

    Reply

