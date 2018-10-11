Police Investigating Armed Robbery of a Citizen Reported in Great Mills

On Thursday, October 11, 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence in the 45700 block of Oregon Way, and Winding Way, in Great Mills, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a male victim who reported a white male, wearing a dark colored coat armed with a handgun, kicked in the door to his residence, pointed the gun at him and demanded property.

It is unknown if anything was stolen.

No injuries were reported, the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.