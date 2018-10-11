Robert G. Borrell, Sr., 80, of Clinton, MD passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

He was born on March 6th, 1938 to Thelma and Edward Borrell in Washington DC. He spent 30 years working for Riggs Bank and another 25 years collecting and selling antiques with his wife Betty and their business, Betty and Bob Antiques. He was an avid collector of military paraphernalia, especially artifacts from the Civil War and World War II. In recent years, he spent a lot of his spare time volunteering at the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum in Newburg, MD, as well as serving on their board of directors.

His other collections were quite eclectic, running from Black Widow Planes to antique toys, some of which his surviving grandchildren were allowed to play with, some too fragile for careless fingers. At his home, you could always find old westerns and military dramas on the television. In addition to television, he loved watching the birds and deer from his porch. He also enjoyed taking pictures of his favorite subjects, including his family and planes.

He is survived by his son, Robert Borrell, Jr. (Louise), and daughter, Barbara Dobbins (Charles Hurry), as well as four grandchildren: Robert Borrell, III, Samantha Dobbins, Sabrina Dobbins, and Savannah Dobbins. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Betty Borrell, as well as his parents, Thelma and Edward. He also leaves his beloved cat, Mr. Bud, who has been his constant companion since his wife’s death.

The family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, October 11th, from 6 PM – 8 PM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 12th, at 11 AM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, with graveside services to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 2123, LaPlata, MD 20646.

