Joseph Douglas “Joey” Miller Jr., 54, of Hollywood, MD passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at his home.

He was born on December 13, 1963 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, MD. He is the son of Mary Frances “Fran” (Sharrow) Schmalgemeyer of Hollywood, MD and late step-father, Sherman Schmalgemeyer and Joseph Douglas Miller Cabazola and step-mother, Sharon Cabazola of Latrobe, PA.

Joey is a graduate of Leonardtown High School. He was employed by Bill Cannons Awesome Engines in Delaware, where he built race car engines, before returning home to Maryland. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers. When he was 14 years old he received his first guitar from his step-father. He practiced all the time and would fall asleep at night with it across his chest. He learned quickly and soon was playing gigs with local bands until he moved to Delaware. He also used to say, “I wrote the book on useless knowledge,” whenever he would tell people simple unknown facts on things.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brothers: Eric Schmalgemeyer of Hollywood, MD, Chuck Schmalgemeyer (Patricia) of Hollywood, MD, Scott Cabazola (Amanda) of Winchester, VA; his sister, Jolene and her husband, Dave and special niece, Alex, all of PA; three step-daughters: Crystal and Erica Parlett of DE and Ashley Carr of VA, granddaughters Sophia and Oliva Cabazola and Emma Reeds, and many extended family and friends. In addition to his step-father, Sherman Schmalgemeyer, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Jill Barnett.

Family will receive friends for Joey’s Life Celebration on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 7 p.m. by Reverend Raymond Schmidt, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

