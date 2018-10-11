William Stanley Cusick, 79 of Waldorf, MD passed away on October 9, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. William was the son of the late Harry M. Cusick and the late Mary E. Rutter Cusick. William was born in Hughesville, MD on February 1, 1939. He worked for the Bell Atlantic Company for 31 years. He enjoyed woodworking and working on cars.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his son, Daniel M. Cusick; his sister, Mary E. Oliver and brother, Francis M. Cusick. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen F. McCartney Cusick for over 58 years; his daughter, Vicki L. Hendrix (Carl) of Waldorf, MD; brother, Charles M. Cusick of Reno, NV; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for William’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Sunday, October 14th from 1pm to 3pm with a Memorial Service at 3pm officiated by Rev. James Chance at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 1889 La Plata, MD 20646

