Gary Edward Williams, 57

Gary Edward Williams, age 57 of Bowie, MD, formerly of Hughesville, MD died October 6, 2018.

Gary was born May 8, 1961 in Washington, DC. He was the son of Eleanor Williams and the late James W. Williams of Hughesville, MD.

He is also survived by his brother, James W. Williams, Jr. of Abell, MD and his wife Christine. He leaves behind many other relatives and friends.

After graduation from Thomas Stone High School in 1979, Gary was disabled after being struck by an automobile. In his remaining years he participated in numerous work related programs.

Gary enjoyed spending time with his mother eating out on Sundays, visiting the park, playing cards, golfing, solving algebra problems and spending time with his mother at her home on holidays. Gary also enjoyed visiting with family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Samuel Plummer officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD 20650.

