James Bruce Thomas, Jr. “Junior”, 83, of Bushwood, MD passed away at his home on October 5, 2018. He was born on July 5, 1935 in Avenue, Maryland and the son of the late Mary Ethel Ellis Thomas and James Bruce Thomas, Sr. Junior was the loving husband of Nola Mae Bennett Thomas whom he married on December 27, 1977 in Upper Marlboro, MD. Junior is survived by his children James Bruce Thomas, III. of Bushwood, MD, Margaret “Peggy Stauffer of Colton’s Point, MD, and 1 grandchild. As well as siblings Robert “Bob” Thomas, and Dale Thomas. He was preceded in death by his son William Thomas and his sister Jean “Jeanie” Thomas. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated of Margaret Brent High School.

Junior worked at the United States Navy Yard Washington, DC and PAE System as a Steam Engineer, retiring in July, 2005.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be; Robert “Bob” Thomas, Kathy Thomas Beach, Johnny Cusic, Wayne Collar, Calvin Wallace, and James Bruce Thomas, III. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Thomas, Cal McMillion, Joyce Ann Cusic, Ruth Simmons, Andrew Dale Stauffer and Barbara McMillion.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter 513 E. Charles Street P.O. Box 1889 La Plata, MD 20646 or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD.

