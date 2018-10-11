William H. Valentine, Jr, 75, of California, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 1, 2018 in California, MD. Born on January 8, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Tura Lee Valentine and William H. Valentine, Sr. William was the loving husband of Rosalie Valentine of California, MD. He is survived by his daughter AnneMarie Valentine of Lovettsville, VA. As well as, his brother Francis Valentine of South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Lynn Valentine of Chester, VA. William was the owner of Valentine Motor Company for 50 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in the memory of William H. Valentine, Jr. to Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area 8830 Cameron Street, #201 Silver Spring, MD 20910.

To send flowers to the family of William Valentine, Jr. , please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.