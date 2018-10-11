Francis Aloysius Quade, “Al”, 85 of Hughesville, MD passed away on October 3, 2018 in Waldorf, MD. Born on October 27, 1932 in Oakley, MD he was the son of the late Nellie Eleanor Farrell Quade and Joseph Ashby Quade. Al was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann Quade who preceded him in death on September 13, 2010. Al is survived by his children; Donald Quade (Elaine) of Mechanicsville, MD, Dale Quade (Mary Jo) of Hughesville, MD and Dean (Stacey) of Summerville, SC. 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Siblings; Lawrence Quade of Hughesville, MD, Bobby Quade and Sonny Quade both of Calvert County, MD. He is preceded in death by his daughter Linda Quade and his siblings; Jimmy Quade, Alberta Farrell, Mary Helen Morgan, Theresa Gardiner, Nora Quade and Margaret Morgan.

Al was a Farmer and was employed as a Forman for the Joy Company. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, building wishing wells, farming and playing cards with family and friends. He loved life itself with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had many brothers and sisters in which he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Jeff Quade, Lee Quade, Donald Quade, Dale Quade, Jr., Justin Quade, Evan Quade and Reid Quade. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Joe Quade (Bubba), Dennis Morgan and Bill McDaniel.