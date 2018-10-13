The Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department continues to mourn and remember Firefighter Jesse Wade McCullough. Firefighter McCullough passed away on October 9, 2018, after his heroic battle against occupational cancer.

Firefighter McCullough will be honored with a line-of-duty funeral, to be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 (details below):

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 13th, 09:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, at 600 Watkins Park Drive, in Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Funeral service will follow the viewing at 1100 a.m.

Repast will be held on Saturday, October 13th, 1400 at the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad on 125 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Department personnel should report for line up at 0730 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden.

In January of 2017, Jesse fell ill and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of occupational cancer. Brother McCullough fought valiantly against this disease and his fight was a testament to his strength as a person. Jesse has more than ten years of combined service as a Fire Fighter in both Prince George’s County and Baltimore City served and was a member of Career Recruit School 47.

Brother McCullough was a friend and inspiration to many and his passing comes with great grief. At this time the Local is providing the family with support in their time of need. We will post additional information and service arrangements as soon as they become available.

In this difficult time please do not hesitate to contact any of your Brothers and Sisters to talk or seek assistance while dealing with this tragic event. Please continue to keep Susie, Maggie, Alice and the entire McCullough and Reed families in your thoughts and prayers.