St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured.

On October 1, 2018, the individual pictured utilized a counterfeit $10.00 bill to purchase items from the Dollar Tree Store, located on MacArthur Boulevard in California.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person pictured is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8004, or by email at Matthew.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

