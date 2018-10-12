St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Back Two Retired Employees

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is happy to welcome back two retired employees; Background Investigator Jack Payne, and Correctional Officer Richard Deml.

John “Jack” Payne, retired as a Lieutenant from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2015, with over twenty-seven years of exemplary service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Investigator Payne went on to teach Criminal Justice classes for three years at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center. In September 2018, Investigator Payne returned to his family at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, as a civilian Background Investigator.

Richard Deml, retired as a Corporal in the Corrections Division of the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, with over eighteen years of dedicated service to the agency. Correctional Officer Deml went on to work as a Public Safety Officer at a local college. In September of 2018, Correctional Officer Deml resumed his chosen profession in corrections, and rejoined his brothers and sisters at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office looks forward to having Investigator Payne and Correctional Officer Deml serving our citizens for many more years to come.

