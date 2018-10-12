Hollywood Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant

October 12, 2018
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted on an open arrest warrant.

Rodney Delray Taylor, a 52-year-old black male, is wanted on an open arrest warrant for unauthorized removal of property.

Taylor’s last known address is in Hollywood.

Taylor has brown eyes, is bald, weighs 167 pounds and is 5’ 7” tall.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com or contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333.

One Response to Hollywood Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant

  1. hot rod's revenge on October 12, 2018 at 8:44 am

    “unauthorized removal of property”?

    Is that like theft? Or is theft only the term used for whitey?

