Hollywood Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted on an open arrest warrant.

Rodney Delray Taylor, a 52-year-old black male, is wanted on an open arrest warrant for unauthorized removal of property.

Taylor’s last known address is in Hollywood.

Taylor has brown eyes, is bald, weighs 167 pounds and is 5’ 7” tall.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com or contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333.

