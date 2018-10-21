Two Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

On Friday, October 12, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Washington Avenue, and Kline Drive, in La Plata, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole with wires down.

Crews arrived on scene to find a red SUV off the roadway with two occupants trapped. The patients were extricated after approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 flew a male patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries, the female passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.