Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot for the 2018 Gubernatorial General Election is Approaching

The deadline to request a 2018 Gubernatorial General Election absentee ballot for mail delivery is Tuesday, October 30. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the general election for internet delivery is Friday, November 2. Any registered voter in Maryland may request and vote by absentee ballot.

A voter who wishes to vote by absentee ballot may request an absentee ballot (1) online for voters with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card; (2) by submitting a signed application; (3) by telephone; (4) in writing; or (5) in person at the St. Mary’s Board of Elections. To request an absentee ballot application from the St. Mary’s Board of Elections, call 301-475-4200 ext. *1625 or visit the office at 41650 Tudor Hall Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters may also visit elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html to request an absentee ballot online, to print an application, or for more information.

If the request is mailed, by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

If the request is submitted online or by email or fax, by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

If a voter wishes to receive an absentee ballot, the St. Mary’s Board of Elections musta completed absentee ballot application:

If a voter wishes to receive an absentee ballot by internet delivery, the St. Mary’s] Board of Elections must receive a completed absentee ballot application:

If the request is mailed, by 5:00 pm on Friday, November 2, 2018

If the request is submitted online or by email or fax, by 11:59 pm on Friday, November 2, 2018

If a voter misses the applicable deadline, the absentee ballot request must be made in person at the St. Mary’s Board of Elections at 41650 Tudor Hall Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The 2018 Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Starting Thursday, October 25th through and including Thursday, November 1st, voters may vote in person between 10 am and 8 pm at the designated early voting center(s) in their county of residence. Early voting locations and hours and additional election-related information and dates are available atelections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html.

For more information, please contact St. Mary’s Board of Elections at 301-475-4200 ext. *1625 or the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or elections.maryland.gov.