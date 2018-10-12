No Injuries Reported in Serious Crash That Sends Vehicle Airborne in Great Mills

On Friday, October 12, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Jay Dee Court, and Great Mills Road, in Great Mills, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway, and one vehicle off the roadway overturned resting against a tree line on its side.

Multiple witnesses reported the small 2-door sedan was on Great Mills Road, making a left hand turn onto Jay Dee Court, and cut off the SUV and Hyundai, causing the SUV to strike the curb, go airborne, causing it to roll over multiple times.

At least 3 patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

