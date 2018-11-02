Lusby Woman Caught Stealing Halloween Decorations, Arrested For Failing to Appear in Court for a Previous Theft of 40 Bathing Suits

UPDATE 11/2/2018: Ashley Michelle Zorn, 34 of Lusby, was arrested on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a theft, and theft scheme by Cpl. Kerby, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
The theft case Zorn failed to appear in court was for a theft in July of this year at the Target in California, where police say Zorn stole forty women’s bathing suits, one laundry basket and five women’s dresses, for total of $1,074.
In that case Zorn explained to police that she has mental health issues and doesn’t know why she took so many bathing suits except because of her mental health issues.
UPDATE 10/16/2018: Shortly after the article below on Ashley Michelle Zorn, 34, of Lusby, was Facebooked, Zorn posted a number of very lengthy comments on the SMNEWSNET Facebook page. Zorn said “Let me clarify a few things up for everybody”
Below are a few paragraphs from one of many posts from Ashley Zorn’s Facebook account:
Despite the stigma I am not ashamed to admit that I have bipolar disorder and I have for 13 years. Those of you who want to question my record you can see that I was very Reckless and my young teenage years due to not being diagnosed until my early twenties which I started medication for 10 years and as you can see I wasn’t in trouble with the law for a long time.
Do to multiple triggers over two days trying to prepare for yard sale and not sleeping.. resulted my hypomania to turn into a full-blown manic episode that leads me to be extremely impulsive and have irrational thoughts and behaviors just to feel relief. I am not making excuses for what I did because my actions will always have consequences and hurt others.. and a year ago I was at the worst place having my first manic episode I ever experienced that led two bad choices and decisions but also led me to treatment and therapy that I have actively been in for a year and a half.
My heart goes out to the families that are hurt & although I did not have those thoughts for the empathy of the time when I was doing it.. doesn’t mean that I don’t have self-reflection after I come out of a manic state and don’t have those feelings because I do.
Here is one of her many posts from the SMNEWSNET Facebook page (unedited):
Let me clarify a few things up for everybody this is Ashley Zorn and what I did was very wrong.. but until you know my perspective please stop passing judgement upon me on the internet because it’s people like you.. that trigger people that have mental illnesses to become irrational. Despite the stigma I am not ashamed to admit that I have bipolar disorder and I have for 13 years. Those of you who want to question my record you can see that I was very Reckless and my young teenage years due to not being diagnosed until my early twenties which I started medication for 10 years and as you can see I wasn’t in trouble with the law for a long time. After being attacked 2 years ago I developed PTSD which has evolved my bipolar 2 and 2 bipolar 1 with extreme long lasting manic episodes which I experienced my second one the weekend that I stole these Halloween decorations. I have no intent on hurting anyone or stealing from anyone because I was only there to do a porch pick up from the marketplace and decided to walk to get some fresh air and clear my mind. Do to multiple triggers over two days trying to prepare for yard sale and not sleeping.. resulted my hypomania to turn into a full-blown manic episode that leads me to be extremely impulsive and have irrational thoughts and behaviors just to feel relief. I am not making excuses for what I did because my actions will always have consequences and hurt others.. and a year ago I was at the worst place having my first manic episode I ever experienced that led two bad choices and decisions but also led me to treatment and therapy that I have actively been in for a year and a half. Despite my intense Outpatient Treatment, you cannot be snapped out of it.. it ends when it ends. I am not a thug and I do not do drugs nor drink just like I keep being called by Marilyn Marlowe. I am simply a single mom you was dealt with living with a mental illness while caring for to children, one who is special needs and I’m a hell of a parent and advocate for my children and yes they do have a lot of things and know those things were not stolen because before my episodes of mania you are able to lead a stable normal life which I did and I worked.. & had a long-term boyfriend which is no longer. I didn’t go into that neighborhood with any intentions to steal from anyone.. I was in a bad place and not in the right State of Mind and had very little control over my actions. For that I am sorry for but I’m not going to sit here and be ridiculed on Facebook and made out to be somebody that I’m not because I am human, a decent person with a good heart that helps anyone with a smile on my face. I was just sick at the moment even though it is not a physical disability it’s just the same when it comes to mental illness & living with bipolar even throw your compliant with all treatment. My heart goes out to the families that are hurt & although I did not have those thoughts for the empathy of the time when I was doing it.. doesn’t mean that I don’t have self-reflection after I come out of a manic state and don’t have those feelings because I do. Despite what the report says I was not selling any Halloween decorations that I had taken.. being a single mom again and unable to work until my mental health gets fully stabilized.. money was tight for me and I Was preparing for yard sale for 2 days prior to me even taking those decorations. And the back of my mind I just went up my boys to have Halloween decorations outside since we’ve never really done that and the decorations were in my shed.. and I set up for 5. Corporations around my house to decorate but not one thing that I take was part of my yard sale. I don’t need a whole bunch of comments back because I believe you guys have said enough.. & you’re entitled to your opinions but to continue to kick somebody weather already down only makes you a bad person.. intentionally. My actions or unexcusable but they were not intentional and I need to make that clear to everyone. I would appreciate the nasty comments and messages that people have been sending me because I’m still dealing with the situation and I’m emotionally affected and devastated just as much as the victims are because at times I’m a victim to myself. Please stop with the nasty comments & private messages so I can focus on my treatment, my children and moving forward with my life. For the ones that still feel the need to bash me and say whatever is going to come next.. that’s because you’re ignorant to mental illness and maybe you need to educate yourself some before you continue the path of using your words to destroy people. Again to any victim that I caused heartache confusion anger and pain upon I am sincerely sorry.. my actions were not malicious towards any of you they were malicious towards myself and my inability to control myself. For the rest of you that are not victims.. I’m sorry that you feel the way you do but please do not contact me and leave me any more nasty messages because it this point it turning into harassment.
10/12/2018: On Saturday, October 6, 2018, multiple deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the neighborhood of Challenger Estates, in California, for reported thefts of Halloween decorations and other items.
There were numerous victims who reported multiple Halloween decorations had been stolen during the overnight hours between 10/5/18 and 10/6/18.
Ashley Michelle Zorn, 34, of Lusby, was identified as the thief, after she was captured on video surveillance via a Ring Doorbell camera and it was posted on social media.
Deputies responded to Zorn’s residence in Lusby for questioning, and upon arriving they observed several of the stolen items in her front yard, for sale. Photographs of the items were taken and shown to the suspected victims/owners, and they positively identified the items as theirs.
A search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed for Zorn’s address and multiple stolen items were recovered. Zorn was questioned by detectives and she admitted to stealing the items from the victims in Challenger Estates. During the execution of the search warrant, Zorn began helping detectives by pointing out the items she had stolen.
A criminal summons was issued for Zorn on October 11, 2018 charging her with (16 counts) theft less than $100, (5 counts) theft $100 to less than $1,500 and (1 count) theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000.
Zorn is scheduled in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court for her preliminary hearing in November 30, 2018.
Investigation revealed Ashley Michelle Zorn, stole the following items:
- Victim 1 – Crippen Street
- Spanish Skull with Roses
- Candelabra
- Worth an estimated $50.00
- Victim 2 – McBride Street
- Orange pumpkin door sign
- Witch ornament
- Garden flag and post
- Ghost on a wooden post
- Solar lights
- Worth an estimated $50.00
- Victim 3 – McBride Street
- Welcome door mat
- “Welcome to our patch” sign
- Sunflower decoration
- Worth an estimated $80.00
- Victim 4 – McAuliffe Street
- Small bag of toys
- worth an estimated $5.00
- Victim 5 – Wildwood Drive
- Scarecrow with orange hat and Green pants
- worth an estimated $40.00
- Victim 6 – Scobee Street
- Concrete hand painted turtle
- worth an estimated $70.00
- Victim 7 – Scobee Street
- (4) Planters
- (2) Ferns
- Worth an estimated $150.00
- Victim 8 – Scobee Street
- Black antique stove
- worth an estimated $400.00
- Victim 9 – S Wildewood Dr. California, MD 20619
- Clown on plastic stake
- Zombie on plastic stake
- (5) Plastic tombstones
- Witches feet sign ” If the shoe fits”
- Cat head
- (2) Plastic Hands
- Worth an estimated $120.00
- Victim 10 – Wildewood Drive
- Skeleton
- worth an estimated $70.00
- Victim 11 – Scobee Street
- Hitching post
- worth an estimated $25.00
- Victim 12 – Wildewood Drive
- Football yard sign
- (2) Plant stands
- worth an estimated $40.00
- Victim 13 – Wildewood Drive
- (2) Wooden butterflies
- (2) Garden gnomes
- Worth an estimated $10.00
- Victim 14 – Gregory Street
- Projector light
- Star shower slide show
- Green extension cord
- worth an estimated $100.00
- Victim 15 – Scobee Street
- (2) Fall decorative throw pillows (Brown/Orange/Turquoise)
- worth an estimated $25.00
- Victim 16 – Wildewood Drive
- Yellow glass light up flower
- worth an estimated $20.00
- Victim 17 – Scobee Street
- Mexican style decorative pot with plant
- Wooden stool and table for a pot
- Rectangle, welcome sign
- worth an estimated $100.00
- Victim 18 – Gregory Street
- Flower pot welcome sign
- Wire rack table
- (2) Flowers
- worth an estimated $100.00
- Victim 19 – Gregory Drive
- Large Orange and Black spider
- worth an estimated $30.00
- Victim 20 – McAuliffe Street
- Hampton Bay Patio side table
- worth an estimated $45.00
- Victim 21 – Wildwood Drive
- (2) Tiki torches
- three tier welcome sign
- scarecrow on a pole
- worth an estimated $50.00
- Victim 22 – Scobee Street
- Black Cat decoration
- Skeleton
- worth an estimated 25.00
Such a cute theif
** thief
Your late the theef was already gone
**You’re
**thief
I before E except after C.
She stole your heart Hahahaha
ewwww are you kidding she is ugly as fu##
“Let me clarify up a few things”
Who even says that? She doesn’t even know she don’t know!
This midget is one sick twisted gnome.
In life – she came up short in far more than just stature.
Bipolar is no excuse for stealing, ripping off, deceiving, and lying.
Meds can’t cure or cause that.
Your desperation stinks! Typical SOMD male. Lol
Guess we agree for once lol.
But why is this midget-thief being given multiple pages of her twisted spew?
Found the jaded commented who thought to themselves, “Wait, is that thief cuter than me?”
Bet you would know
It’s not desperation that you smell, baby, it’s a new fragrance from my Shantanrio Sewer line of fragrances, called Activated Sludge. Available only at Kohls.
Plop a pile for me, baby!
On camera!
I don’t do that poopin on camera anymore, baby. I have a fragrance line and a lawn fertilizer business now.
Unless judging was between the 6th and 10th, she won’t be winning ‘best Halloween decorated yard’ this year either.
Just don’t say cute “little” thief!
I’m victim 23 as she stole my heart
Desperate Dan up in there. Pathetic
Another desperate SOMD loser! Stop procreating or elevate your standards for the sake of the gene pool.
Coming from a desperate SOMD female
Damn! 34 years old and stealing lawn decorations to sell.
If you are that broke, you need to get a freaking job!
Pitiful!
Midget!!!
But she was steal’n large!
The term is little people and you probably have a sick fetish and a sex offender. LOSER
Just because I have a fetish, doesn’t make me a loser. Stop being so judgmental of people with fetishes. You are probably a homophobe too! Get some anger management.
You think she is related to any of the REAL little people that starred in Darby O’Gill?
Obviously, she ran out of gift cards and had to improvise.
She will get a slap on the wrist and not learn a lesson
What a thug.
WTF is wrong with people. All those damn ppl u stole from, and then what’s really dumb is this girl put the stuff for sale in her front yard. lol like wtf. Hey yard sale over here with all of my stolen stuff, and low $ crap at that
What have we learned from this??? Don’t put tacky lawn ornaments in your yard- they will get stolen.
BOOM!
Victim blaming. Awesome!
Sounds like youre a typical liberal, blame the victims. You suck.
Headline should read….
ANGRY ST PADDY’S DAY ELF DECLARES WAR ON OTHER HOLIDAYS; STEALS TO FUND HER BATTLES!
She sells Ween skulls for 10.50!
Weren’t you already corrected about your dumb joke?
The “Elf” is a helper for Santa (or the Shoemaker).
Leprechauns are the mystical characters of Irish folk lore.
Try to get it straight and come up with something else to post that is not so lame.
Lmao
CHRISTMAS ELF RETALIATES AGAINST WAR ON CHRISTMAS!
Strikes at most evil holiday!
Sad.she needs Jesus.pray for her!
We all needs some Jesus.
Lawn Care is critical this time of year.
Good point. Better pray for Hayzoos and St. Turfus the Overseeder.
Call me baby.
she bad
To the bone!
Dur nuh nuh nuh
Bababa bad,bad to the freakin bone!
That’s alot of stuff to put in you vehicle, how much did she think she was going to make?
What a POS loser. She will get off with a tap on the hand, at best. If ahe goes in front of “honorable” Amy than they might even apologize to her for the inconvienence.
She is a worthless mother as well. She probably had them steal half the stuff.
Dammmm Shawty Lol can’t Say She wasn’t persistent
She couldn’t reach the top shelf items so she had to improvise lmao
Not only should she be charged but should have to personally put back at each house and face the children that she has ruined the fun of Halloween for…while wearing a sign saying I am a their sorry I ruined your home…or something
“I am a their sorry I ruined your home…or something”
Wow. You really that pitiful at writing?
How can you hold down a job?
3rd grade education.
Plenty of houses to rob in Lusby…Better throw the book at her!
Loser pos
Theres absoloutely no excuses for this either. How are you gonna walk up to 22 diffrent homes and just steal their sh##. Than you get caught red handed selling it LMAO.
She’s no stranger to the court system!
Very Sad !! Now you have a label for the rest of your life as a thief !!! SMH !!!!
You know your life aint nothing when you decide to drive across the bridge to steal Halloween yard decorations.
Grinch
Awesome work St marys. Perfect timing toher ass to LOL what an idiot.
“…Perfect timing toher ass to LOL…” Try again.
If you cant are thats a typo you’re dumb as hell.
Based on your sentence you are in position to call anyone “dumb as hell.” Get help immediately.
Doesn’t look like this was her first rodeo!
Follow the yellow brick road. Follow follow follow follow follow the yellow brick road
Where is the yellow-brick road? Is there a yellow-brick road nearby? Are you speaking of a yellow-brick road, or are you speaking of yellow brick road? Yellow Brick Avenue, Street, Highway, Circle, Drive, lane . . . is not the same as . . . yellow brick road.
And before I forget, who cares?
“Karen Smith on October 12, 2018 at 8:23 am
It’s not her and you are pathetic. What a coward to remain anonymous after kicking someone innocent under the bus. I hope karma begins repaying you today and for the next several months in its own very special way (flat tire, relationship turmoil, problems at work-if you even work, your family hates on you, etc.) Watch out-its not bad luck because its the karma bus repaying you for being evil! LOL”
Eh-hem…Karen, you were saying?
Hahahahahaha, the Karma bus gonna be making some stops for Karen
somebody needs to update this Driver License information… she’s 4’9″ and claiming to be 105 lbs.
34 years old? That’s the kind of dumb thing that 13/14 year old kids do.
My goodness: someones supposed to see this after 56 responses? A reminder to convicted felons/ those that are prohibited from passing out candy on 10/ 30+1, go ahead and buy the candy, so long as you are allowed to do that, and then pass it along to your neighbor, friend, relative to give out at their home. You don’t not have to participate in Halloween just because you can’t have contact w/ children, yourself. This message was, of course, not made by the States Atty, Atty General, a judge, a police officer, a detective, . . . or a criminal defense attorney.
She’s a thief and a lusbian! What s loser!
She bought stuff from me on fb and tried say it was broke n was gonna sue me. LoL I’m sure she robs lol in more ways then one. Shes a psycho. She almost got her ass beat in walmart bcuz she lied on me.
Sometimes it is just best to remain silent. Hopefully the police copied her admission and there will be no waste of taxpayer dollars on a trial.
Sooo, she claims she has a mental condition. I will agree with her.
For the safety of the community she should be held in custody until the condition has been corrected. And we need to use the “reasonable doubt” test for her to prove her health, not the opinion of a doctor her lawyer pays to testify.
This should be the SMNEWSRAG, not SMNEWSNET. You’re no different than St Marys Today from back in the day. Why post her FB comments when you don’t do that for every story? Get over yourselves and stick to reporting the facts and leave the slanderous actions to those in the comments section.
If you disagree with this site so much, why are you here commenting?
To illicit a response from you Willie, why do you think?
*elicit. Don’t use 10 dollar words if you can’t spell them, Ray Ray.
BOOM!
Awww you got me. Feel better?
Awww you got yourself, tough guy. Buy a dictionary.
Am bipolar, I empathize with Ashley. I went at least 10 years before I was diagnosed. Mania do make you have irrational thoughts and do things you will regret later. I expect the inbreeds here will never understand.
WE’RE HERE! WE’RE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY CRIMES THAT WE MAY COMMIT! GET USED TO IT!
I have had friends who were bipolar, and I agree. I don’t think it absolves her of the consequences for her actions, but it appears that she doesn’t either. You can think someone’s guilty of a crime while having sympathy for them and not thinking they’re a terrible person…
So now everyone’s excuse for doing something wrong or stupid is that they are a victim of something. Not everyone is a victim, sometimes you are just a dumbass.
AMEN!!!!
No morals.
Elliott in the morning was talking about her this morning, had me cracking up
Here we go again, blaming mental illness.
At least she took responsibility for her actions and had empathy for the victims.
What a pos she really needs help..
Thank you for taking responsibility for your actions and although inexcusable it certainly helps to understand as no one in their right mind would have done this so I will believe that you were not in your right mind at the time.
I hope you are able to get the help you need and I pray that your children will not suffer because of your bad decisions.
Again, thank you for taking responsibility, so many others in our community don’t, I’m sure this was not easy for you or your family.
Best of luck to you, please get the help you need to be the best parent possible for your kids.
Yesss!!!!
“My actions [were] unexcusable but they were not intentional and I need to make that clear to everyone.”
That’s what you call “taking responsibility”? In other words, she admits she did it (because she was caught on camera), but it’s not her fault because she unintentionally stole items 22 separate times because she was under some kind of compulsion. This THE OPPOSITE of taking responsibility, you numpty.
That’s not funny. She had severe health problems as a young child as for stealing stop with rude comments. Put yourself in her place with her medical issues.
Her medical issues are not an excuse
WTF do medical issues have to do with anything? Did the doctors remove her sense of right and wrong? Did they remove her morals or integrity? I have been through dozens of operations and am handicapped but I still manage to drag my crippled @$$ out of bed every morning and make it to my job on time every day. I doubt she is too crippled to work. Laziness, ignorance, and lack of morals is not a recognized handicap. She was strong enough to transport all those items from the victims houses to her house so she would be strong enough to stock shelves at one of the local stores.
I’m sending this to Barstool sports and TMZ. Her reply makes this solid gold and worthy of national coverage.
I got a headache from reading the UniMidgets Manifesto. Most likely, her rant is just an attempt to portray herself as crazy, so she can get a lighter sentence.
What was she going to do with all that junk, and how did she haul it away? She also needs to go back to high school for grammar refresher courses.
ZORNography.
TLC is premiering a new series next week. Little Person, Big Thief
Stop! Hahahaha!
LMFAO!!!
Ashley, may I suggest a call to Dr. Phil. just a thought
I dont get the hate about her appearance. Other than the security cam photage, and I wouldnt put much stock in that, the other pics of her I have seen she looks fine. There are plenty of much worse out there. But I dont know her, and have no basis other than the few pics
What a dumb one….SMH
ROSE ARE RED AND VIOLETS ARE BLUE.
IAM SCHIZOPHRENIC AND SO AM I!
Ashley, I can understand someone having mental issues. My only problem with it is…how long do an episode take? I am pretty sure that somewhere between taking the items, loading them into your vehicle, driving them to your house and unloading them, you had to realize at some point that what you were doing was wrong. Please don’t tell me that a week or two later that you would all of a sudden snap out of it and realize that what you were doing was wrong. That simply doesn’t make any sense.
She is a HOT THIEF. All stupud ugly women commenting can stop hating and start thieving
She may be crazy. Possibly intolerable
But yes she is HOT
Shes really not bro, except to your standards.
HOT?……NOT!!!
This lady is sick. Ask yourself why would anyone in their right mind steal from so many ppl. then have a yard sale? Mental illness is real.
Mental illness is one thing, being stupid is another, two different things.
Going around stealing those things took time and thought. Having a yard sale to sell the items also took thought. You just didn’t Think you would get caught. Bipolar has nothing to do with what you did, sorry excuse for a premeditated theft spree.
The Elf on the Shelf
Haha, dumb crimina
Just let me clear a few things up…. here’s all my excuses to act badly now you can’t punish me because I’m a victim of the system….
I guess she didn’t call Dr Phil yet
Khazad-dum gone swimming, y’all.
She’s just a little thief……….