Good Samaritan Rescues Baby from Burning Vehicle in Dunkirk

On Saturday October 13, 2018, at approximately 10:25 p.m., volunteers from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched for the serious head-on accident with fire at Route 4 & 260, in Dunkirk.

Multiple units responded and found a two-vehicle accident with a minivan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made quick work extinguishing the fire while the ambulance crew began assessing the victims.

Four patients were transported to local trauma centers.

The Dunkirk Volunteers operated on the scene for 60 minutes.

Prior to the fire department arrival, a good Samaritan stopped to help and found that an infant was still inside of the burning vehicle, he forced his way into the vehicle, and rescued the baby.

Photos courtesy of Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

