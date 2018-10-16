UPDATE: Charges Pending in Serious Motor Vehicle Crash in Dunkirk

UPDATE 10/16/2018 @11:45 A.M.: On October 13, 2018 at approximately 10:25 p.m. units with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Route 4 and Route 260 for a personal injury accident that was reported serious.
Upon arrival units found one vehicle completely engulfed in flames and the other vehicle was only a few feet away. Several vehicles pulled over and citizens were rendering aid before Sheriff’s Office units arrived. The citizens were able to remove all occupants from both vehicles and pulled them safely to the center median where they continued to render aid until EMS arrived.
The investigation determined that a minivan, operated by Adrienn Eva Raschka (10/17/84) was traveling southbound in the number 1 lane of northbound Route 4. The minivan struck a Nissan SUV operated by Tiye Camille Ray-Drewrey (11/22/70) that was traveling northbound on Route 4 in the number 1 lane. The collision caused the minivan to catch fire.
It was discovered that Raschka was headed south from Annapolis and made a wrong turn, but it is unknown where she entered on to Route 4.
In the minivan with Raschka was her infant son, (1/17/17). The child was transported to Children’s Hospital and Raschka was transported to Med-Star, both with non-life threatening injuries.
In the Nissan, the driver Ray-Drewrey was transported by air by MSP Trooper 2 to PG Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The front seat passenger of the Nissan Julia Harvey Moore (11/20/70 B/F) was transported by ground to PG Hospital.
Charges are pending.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Dep. Freeland at 410-535-2800.
10/14/2018: On Saturday October 13, 2018, at approximately 10:25 p.m., volunteers from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched for the serious head-on accident with fire at Route 4 & 260, in Dunkirk.
Multiple units responded and found a two-vehicle accident with a minivan fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters made quick work extinguishing the fire while the ambulance crew began assessing the victims.
Four patients were transported to local trauma centers.
The Dunkirk Volunteers operated on the scene for 60 minutes.
Prior to the fire department arrival, a good Samaritan stopped to help and found that an infant was still inside of the burning vehicle, he forced his way into the vehicle, and rescued the baby.
Photos courtesy of Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.
Wow!
Was that a genuine Samaritan?
Sure was a long way from home!
Does it matter how far from home they were.Thank God they were there.
Thank God for kind people>
See, there is still some good left in this world.
God bless them for saving the baby ❤️
Thank you to all first responders and the Good Samaritans out there. You are the silver lining to a horrific tragedy that could have been much, much worse. Thank you for keeping us safe in times of need. I’m honored to call you all neighbor.
Thank you to all first responders and the Good Samaritans out there. You are the silver lining to a horrific tragedy that could have been much, much worse. Thank you for keeping us safe in times of need. I’m honored to call you all neighbor.
Feels good, doesn’t it!…Helping others just because it’s the right thing to do.
Know that you are one of the exceptional few who has the fortitude to not run from danger, but towards it.
SOMETHING FOR US ALL TO THINK ABOUT. IT SEEMS AS THOUGH GOD PUTS US RIGHT IN A CERTAIN SPOT AND AT A CERTAIN TIME SO THAT WE TRULY CAN BECOME SPECIAL ANGELS TO MANY PEOPLE. THIS HERO NEVER STOPPED TO THINK ABOUT HEADING TOWARDS THE FLAMES AND HELPING THIS FAMILY. THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART AND I AM SURE ALSO THE HEARTS OF EVERETT’S FAMILY. YOU WILL FOREVER BE A HERO TO HIM AS HE GROWS UP. THE WORLD SHOULD BE FULL OF MORE PEOPLE LIKE THIS HERO. YOU TOO, MY FRIEND, WILL ALSO BE REWARDED IN SOME WAY, AT SOME TIME, IN SOME PLACE. GOD BLESS ALL OF OUR FIRST RESPONDERS. THEY, TOO, NEVER KNOW WHAT THEY ARE ABOUT TO FACE WHEN GOING OUT ON THE CALL. VOLUNTEERS, I MIGHT ADD. THANK, THANK, THANK, YOU ALL SO VERY MUCH.
I agree with you.prayers for the family and that man is a hero and a angel.god bless him.
I’m Everett’s grandmother and was able to speak with this good samaritan, cry with him, and thank him. I can’t even allow myself to think of what only a few more seconds would have meant to Everett and the risk undertaken by Michael who has a family of his own. I am simultaneously heartsick, horror struck, and eternally grateful that Michael Connor was willing to be a hero. Everett will recover fully. Our thoughts remain with the others injured. Our gratitude goes out all the citizens who gave aid and comfort and to all the first responders for what they do and what they are ready to do every day. Thank you.
God bless you
What a wonderful person you are. You have done so much more then you know. You have someone with wings and your that person..