UPDATE: Charges Pending in Serious Motor Vehicle Crash in Dunkirk

UPDATE 10/16/2018 @11:45 A.M.: On October 13, 2018 at approximately 10:25 p.m. units with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Route 4 and Route 260 for a personal injury accident that was reported serious.

Upon arrival units found one vehicle completely engulfed in flames and the other vehicle was only a few feet away. Several vehicles pulled over and citizens were rendering aid before Sheriff’s Office units arrived. The citizens were able to remove all occupants from both vehicles and pulled them safely to the center median where they continued to render aid until EMS arrived.

The investigation determined that a minivan, operated by Adrienn Eva Raschka (10/17/84) was traveling southbound in the number 1 lane of northbound Route 4. The minivan struck a Nissan SUV operated by Tiye Camille Ray-Drewrey (11/22/70) that was traveling northbound on Route 4 in the number 1 lane. The collision caused the minivan to catch fire.

It was discovered that Raschka was headed south from Annapolis and made a wrong turn, but it is unknown where she entered on to Route 4.

In the minivan with Raschka was her infant son, (1/17/17). The child was transported to Children’s Hospital and Raschka was transported to Med-Star, both with non-life threatening injuries.

In the Nissan, the driver Ray-Drewrey was transported by air by MSP Trooper 2 to PG Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The front seat passenger of the Nissan Julia Harvey Moore (11/20/70 B/F) was transported by ground to PG Hospital.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Dep. Freeland at 410-535-2800.

10/14/2018: On Saturday October 13, 2018, at approximately 10:25 p.m., volunteers from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched for the serious head-on accident with fire at Route 4 & 260, in Dunkirk.

Multiple units responded and found a two-vehicle accident with a minivan fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made quick work extinguishing the fire while the ambulance crew began assessing the victims.

Four patients were transported to local trauma centers.

The Dunkirk Volunteers operated on the scene for 60 minutes.

Prior to the fire department arrival, a good Samaritan stopped to help and found that an infant was still inside of the burning vehicle, he forced his way into the vehicle, and rescued the baby.

Photos courtesy of Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

