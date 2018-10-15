Mother of 5-Year-Old Arrested After Child Said he was Zip-Tied and Duct Taped

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the complainant, an adult male, in regard to the abuse of his 5-year-old son.

The complainant received a phone call at 4:00 p.m., hours from Kimberly Dawn Stone, 25, of Great Mills, advising him to come and pick up the victim due to his behavior. The complainant and a female witness arrived at the Stone’s address in Great Mills.

The complainant and witness alleged they were advised by Stone that she had used zip ties on the victim as punishment for his behavior. Stone has primary physical care and custody of the victim, with the complainant only receiving agreed visitation.

When the complainant went to give the victim a bath between on 9-29-2018, he observed marks left by the zip ties on the victim’s wrists and ankles. When the complainant spoke with the victim about the marks, the victim told him “Mommy had tied him up”.

Police observed red ligature marks on the victim’s wrists and ankles which were consistent with the usage of zip ties.

The complainant also reported the victim advised the Stone had also used silver duct tape to tape his mouth shut.

Kimberly Dawn Stone, 25, of Great Mills, was charged with child abuse 2nd degree and assault 2nd degree.

Stone was also arrested in September 2018 after police responded to an address in Park Hall for theft.

The victim advised Stone stole her Cedar Point Federal Credit Union debit card and used it to make purchases totaling approximately $800 at multiple locations in St. Mary’s County.

Through investigation it was revealed Kimberly Stone and co-defendant Bobby Tippett used the card to make the purchases. Stone is the granddaughter of the victim and removed the card from a dresser drawer. Stone then activated the card and used it as if it were her own. Stone provided the card to co-defendant Tippett to make purchases as well. Stone admitted to using the card when questioned.