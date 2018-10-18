Police in Prince Frederick Continue to Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident in Prince Frederick

UPDATE 10/18/2018: On Monday, October 15, 2018, at approximately 7:30 a.m. a red corvette operated by Bobby Garcia, 45, of Lusby, was traveling northbound on Route 4 in the area of German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick, when he was making a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle continued across the median into the south bound lanes striking a white pickup truck operated by Jose Portillo Romero, 36, of Silver Spring. The white pickup then struck another truck operated by Charles Rawlins Brown, 52, of Shady Side. Debris from the vehicles struck another car operated by Leesa Marie Orton, 47, of Saint Indigoes.
Several firefighters assisted in removing the drivers from the corvette and truck.
The operators of those vehicles were transported to PG Trauma by ground for their injuries (not life threatening).
Both lanes of Route 4 were closed for a short period of time while the accident was cleared.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Dep. R. Evans at 410-535-2800.
10/15/2018: On Monday, October 15, 2018, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to Route 4 at German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick for a motor vehicle accident.
First arriving units found a Corvette in the roadway and a pick up truck on it’s side with subjects trapped in both vehicles.
Details will be provided as they become available.
Photos courtesy of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
$10 says Corvette tried crossing Rt4 in front of oncoming traffic but lost traction… and the Tacoma has no where to go but into the Vette.
You are wrong. The vet was traveling north lost control in the right one and flow across into south bound traffic right in front of me.
well partly correct… so I get $7.
Now, That’s a lot of plastic to clean up!
How did the Corvette end up on the other end of (before) the debris field?
The vet was traveling north bound in the right lane and lost control darted across into south bound traffic into a black truck and into the white Tacoma truck. The vet was speeding like normal and the ground was wet.
Hope all parties involved are ok…
Vette Destroyed but looks like the engine might be salvaged…just sayin’
to bad we can’t buy it back from Co-Parts… Maryland sucks.