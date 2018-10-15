UPDATE: Missing Cows From Historic St. Mary’s City Have Been Located

October 15, 2018

10/15/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: Historic St. Mary’s City posted to following to their Facebook page.

We would like to thank the community for helping us find these two. Thanks to a college student recognizing their photo on Facebook, we have been able to track down our cows, who seemingly enjoyed a lovely (and lengthy) fall walk. Thank you for all your concern. We are overjoyed to have a happy ending. Facebook win!

10/15/2018: Cows from the Historic St. Mary’s City plantation were reported to be missing this morning.

After hours of searching, their staff is fearing the worst.

If you know any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the plantation staff at (301) 247-2205 as soon as possible.

They are heritage breed red devons, one male and one female.

Please help spread the word!


7 Responses to UPDATE: Missing Cows From Historic St. Mary’s City Have Been Located

  1. Joe Camel on October 15, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Cattle rustling used to be an hangable offense. However, today in this state a person will get a merit badge and extra street cred.

    Reply
  2. AliceW on October 15, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    I would think you should be concerned since this is a sanctuary state, they could be on the grill already. Apparently it was not an obvious wander off.

    Reply
  3. I'm still laughing on October 15, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    My neighbor brought over some wonderful steaks for us…come to think if it, they didnt own any cows.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on October 15, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    You Sure thats one male and one female? I thought females didnt have horns but im clueless basically. They both have guy names, too?

    Reply
  5. R2D2 Johnson on October 15, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Alien abduction?

    Reply
  6. Charles on October 15, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Just check the Wal-Mart

    Reply
  7. Carnivore on October 15, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Mmmmmmmm,hamburger, sirloin, porterhouse, flanks. Yummy!

    Reply

