UPDATE: Missing Cows From Historic St. Mary’s City Have Been Located

10/15/2018 @ 10:00 p.m.: Historic St. Mary’s City posted to following to their Facebook page.

We would like to thank the community for helping us find these two. Thanks to a college student recognizing their photo on Facebook, we have been able to track down our cows, who seemingly enjoyed a lovely (and lengthy) fall walk. Thank you for all your concern. We are overjoyed to have a happy ending. Facebook win!

10/15/2018: Cows from the Historic St. Mary’s City plantation were reported to be missing this morning.

After hours of searching, their staff is fearing the worst.

If you know any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the plantation staff at (301) 247-2205 as soon as possible.

They are heritage breed red devons, one male and one female.

Please help spread the word!

