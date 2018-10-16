Career Criminal Steals Over $2,500 From Charles County Detention Center Bank Account

On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a theft from a bank account owned by the Charles County Detention Center.

Police made contact with an accounting clerk assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Finance Department who noticed two unusual transactions on a bank account used to pay back inmates after they are released from the Detention Center. An Inmate Accounting Specialist for the Detention Center told police, when a person enters the Detention Center with cash, that money is taken and placed into a bank account, and once the inmate is released, that money is returned to them via check.

Further investigation revealed Edward Nathaniel Walker Sr., 46, of Santa Barbara, California, was incarcerated in the Charles County Detention Center in June of 2018. Upon release Walker was issued a check for $256 that was cashed on June 26, 2018. In August of 2018, Walker used the account number from the check he was issued in June and made an online payment for an apartment rental in Santa Barbara, California, in the amount of $2,400. He also made an online payment to the Santa Barbara Utility and Water in the amount of $200.

A criminal summons was issued for Walker for the following charges:

theft: $1,500 to under $25,000

theft: $100 to under $1,500

theft scheme: $1,500 to $25,000

In September 2010 Walker wrote a $5,235 check at Trick Trucks, in Waldorf, with a check from an account that was closed.

In November 2010, Walker wrote a check for $5,057 at Hot Licks in Waldorf, that check was returned for insufficient funds.

In December, 2010, Walker contracted with a local car dealership to sell Christmas trees and ordered 500 trees from North Carolina. Walker paid over $17,000 for the trees and a $3,250 in delivery fees with two checks from an account that had been closed since 2008.

