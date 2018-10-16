Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Assault

On September 21, 2018, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sell Drive, in Lexington Park for the report of a disturbance.

Police made contact with a male victim who advised Karen Ferriter, 49, of Lexington Park, had approached him and his friends and was making racial slurs towards them. The male victim told police Ferriter grabbed his step sister by the neck and choked her, and when he and his friends tried to get her to stop Ferriter pulled out a pink pocket knife and started waving it at him. The male victim advised Ferriter hit his chin with the knife and held it to his neck threatening to kill him.

Police observed a small laceration to victim’s chin. Police also made contact with victim the female victim who had scratches and red marks around her neck, she advised she was standing with her friends and the Ferriter began to yell racial slurs at the group and grabbed her. She said the defendant choked her and made comments of killing her and her friends multiple times. She stated after she got away from Ferriter, she saw her pull out a pink knife and start swinging it towards the mal victim.

Police made contact with Ferriter and observed a pink pocket knife on her pants loop. Ferriter told police the kids had been intentionally messing with her family for weeks, and she wanted me to do something now, or she will. Ferriter stated she walked up to them because they were surrounding her home in the past and she was tired of this happening, she advised she did not touch anyone and only told them to leave her family alone. Ferriter said police have been out to her house four times and nothing ever happens, she said she wanted to make the problems stop. Ferriter had slurred speech and smelled of an alcohol. Police made contact with Ferriter’s boyfriend, who advised he was tired of the police not doing their job and that him and Ferriter went to handle it on their own, he advised no assault occurred but if it continued there would be a problem.

Ferriter was transported her to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with one count of first degree assault and two counts of second degree assault.

While transporting Ferriter she made multiple statements about the juveniles being “a bunch of ni##ers”, and made racial comments about the deputy.