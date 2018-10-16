Deputies in Charles County Investigating Indecent Exposure at Senior Rental Community

On Thursday, August 30, 2018, at approximately 12:37 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Birchwood at Waldorf senior apartments on Moses Way, in Waldorf, for the report of an Indecent Exposure.

Upon arrival, police located the suspect sitting to the rear of the property, and he was identified as Coleman Williams Jr., 51 of Hyattsville.

Police located a male victim/witness, who stated approximately 30 minutes prior to the arrival of police, he walked into the first floor laundry room and saw the suspect with his pants down masturbating. He said the suspect’s pants were completely down and he saw the suspect holding his penis in his hand masturbating. He told police that approximately a week ago the same suspect was masturbating in the third floor laundry room, and the laundry rooms are open to all the occupants of the building.

The building manager was contacted and she stated she was walking down the hallway by the first floor laundry room when she saw the suspect moving his hand up and down and it appeared to her as if he was masturbating inside the laundry room. She said she did not see the suspect’s penis, and this was not the first time it has happened, she called the Police after witnessing the incident.

Williams does not reside at the location however he is allowed to enter the apartment building because his mother resides there.

On October 4, 2018, Coleman Williams Jr. was served a criminal summons charging him with indecent exposure, Williams has a preliminary court date in Charles County District Court on October 30, 2018.

Because Williams was charged by criminal summons, a booking photo of him is not available at this time.