55-Year-Old Lexington Park Woman in Critical Condition After Motor Vehicle Crash in Leonardtown

On Oct. 16, 2018, at 1:13 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units came upon a single vehicle which had left the roadway and crashed in the 23000 block of Hollywood Road, in Leonardtown.

The operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found unresponsive and lifesaving efforts were initiated.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and continued lifesaving efforts until the driver was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to an area hospital where she currently remains in critical condition.

Due to the operator’s condition, a request was made for the St. Mary’s Collision Reconstruction Unit to respond and assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Kathy Lori Brown, 55, of Lexington Park was traveling north on Hollywood Road when for unknown reasons she was unable to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway on the southbound side, striking a guardrail before coming to a stop.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. *2337 or email Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

