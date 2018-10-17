Firefighters in Indian Head Find 2018 Ford Focus Fully Engulfed in Flames

On October 14, 2018 at approximately 10:15 p.m., firefighters from Marbury Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Revels Place and Reeder Place, in Indian Head, for the reported smoke investigation.

Crews investigated the area and found an abandoned 2018 Ford Focus fully engulfed in flames. 5 Firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and no arrested have been made.

The owners of the vehicle are Matthew and Ann Proctor. The estimated loss of the vehicle is valued at $18,000 with no reported content loss. The origin of the fire was determined to be the interior of vehicle with the cause being incendiary.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor who reported smoke in the area and upon investigation by the fire department, they discovered a vehicle abandoned and on fire. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 443-550-6834.