VIDEO: Vehicle Destroyed by Arson in Mechanicsville

On October 13, 2018, at approximately 6:45 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded to 26460 Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Chevrolet Camaro fully engulfed in flames. Five firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 5 minutes.

The estimated loss is valued at $2,500 with no content loss. The origin of the fire was determined to be the interior of vehicle with the cause being incendiary.

The fire was discovered by a passing motorist who reported smoke in the area and upon investigation, an abandoned vehicle was located on fire.

No injuries have been reported, the owner of the vehicle is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 443-550-6834.

Video courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

