On Saturday, October 6, 2018, Nathan L. Dickerson, Sr. exchanged his earthly life for eternal life. Family and friends will unite for visitation on Saturday, October 20, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life services at 11:00 a.m. at Union Bethel AME Church, 6810 Floral Park Road, Brandywine, MD. Interment will be private.

