Norman Russell Ford, 44 of Great Mills, MD, passed away on October 9, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, October 20, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at St. Matthews Pentecostal Church, 23755 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

