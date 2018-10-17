John Delbert “Jack” Wood, 89, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Jack was born on September 20, 1929 to the late James B. Wood and Marjorie Hamilton Wood, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Jack served as a technical sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952, with service in Korea, and received the Purple Heart. He then worked as an aviation mechanic at Andrews Air Force Base.

Jack is survived by his wife, Beverly Wood; his sons, John (Ann) of Waldorf, MD; Jim (Laurie) of Stafford, VA; and Jeff Wood (Diane) of Mechanicsville, MD; his sisters, Maxine McKillip of Dewitt, IA, and Freda Kammermeyer of Rock Rapids, IA; and five grandchildren: Ron Wood, Kyle (Danielle), Kathleen (Curtis), Tyler (Hannah) and Joel.

The family will receive friends for Jack’s Visitation on Thursday, October 18th, from 9 AM-10 AM, with a Funeral Service at 10 AM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.